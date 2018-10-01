Cardi B ‘Devastated’ Over Possibility Of Going To Jail: She Can’t Spend A Night Away From Baby Kulture

Cardi B is bracing herself now that she’s turned herself in to police after allegedly being involved in a strip club attack, and she fears a jail time sentence will take her away from her baby daughter, Kulture.

Cardi B, 25, tried to do the right thing when she turned herself in to the New York Police Department after allegedly being involved in an attack on two bartenders at a strip club, but now she’s fearing it will lead to incarceration and time away from her two-month old daughter Kulture. “Cardi is confident she’ll beat these charges and be proven innocent but it’s still really scary that jail could be on the table,” a source close to Cardi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The thought of that is really terrifying for her, especially because it would mean she’d be separated from her baby girl which would be heartbreaking. Cardi can’t stand to spend even one night away from Kulture so the idea of being behind bars, away from Kulture is enough to make her cry, it’s devastating.”

Cardi’s fears are understandable considering some of the serious charges she’s facing. Back in Aug. 2018, she attended Angels Strip Club in the Big Apple and after hearing that one of the two female bartenders may have slept with her husband Offset, the rapper allegedly got her crew to injure the women with bottles and chairs. We spoke with three New York attorneys who EXCLUSIVELY told us that Cardi could face up to one-two years in jail depending on how things go in court. She could also be sued for a lot of money but if she doesn’t have a troubled track record, she may be able to avoid maximum punishment.

Cardi’s had quite the year when it comes to fighting. In addition to the strip club incident, the new mom made headlines when she tried to fight Nicki Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7. Although she didn’t get to Nicki in the crowd, she did leave the party with a huge knot on her head for trying. Cardi later took to social media to explain that she acted the way she did because she had heard that Nicki was talking ill of her daughter and like any protective mother, she did what she could to defend her baby girl. Nicki had her own explanations when she later took to her radio show to deny the claim and call Cardi a liar.