October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month — 34 Fashion & Beauty Products That Give Back

This October, you can look and feel good while doing good, by shopping our top fashion and beauty picks from companies that are giving back during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Chances are you or someone close to you has been affected by Breast Cancer and October is all about bringing awareness to the disease and helping to find a cure. Tons of beauty and fashion companies are helping the fight. You can indulge in some cozy clothes, pretty beauty must-haves, and even essentials like water while also giving back to some of our favorite charities.

AQUAhydrate has partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and will be donating $10,000 this October! If you need a water bottle to keep your water chilled, S’well is participating with three styles — their Bikini Pink, Pink Topaz and Geode Rose styles. They are donating 20% of the retail price to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. C.O. Bigelow’s Freesia Candle is a special edition candle also benefitting The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) — it smells divine!

The Bouqs Company is partnering with The Pink Agenda and donating 20 percent of the purchase price of certain bouquets, ranging from $42 to $84. Imagine gifting someone with gorgeous flowers and giving back at the same time! The NEW & Limited Edition IT Cosmetics Love Beauty Fully Love is the Foundation Brush is so cute. The brush bristles actually form a heart! For every brush sold, IT Cosmetics is donating one to the Look Good Feel Better program. This charity helps women gain confidence after suffering from the appearance-related consequences of cancer.

One of our favorite hair tools brands ghd has partnered with Lulu Guinness for a special edition styler and air dryer. If you buy one at Ulta, a donation of $5 will be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. See more of our picks in the gallery attached above!