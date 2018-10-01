Angelina Jolie Misses Talking To Brad Pitt — There’s A ‘Hole In Her Heart’

Angelina Jolie is feeling the negative effects of her separation from ex Brad Pitt and she especially misses their intimate conversations with each other.

Angelina Jolie, 43, has been feeling extremely nostalgic over her ex Brad Pitt, 54, and she can’t help but miss the times they used to share together, including the moments they would have deep discussions about things. “Angie misses talking to Brad everyday,” a source close to Angelina EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “She has been busy healing and dealing with the regrets of her failed marriage with Brad, but the one thing she continues to struggle with is not talking to Brad anymore. Their conversations now are brief, if at all, and usually through an assistant.”

Angelina and Brad have been making headlines for their tough divorce and custody battle but it seems like when all is said and done, the time and distance is making Angelina recognize the huge void, especially when raising their six children. “As her time apart from Brad grows, Angelina misses connecting with her former best friend and lover everyday,” the source continued. “She misses sharing the ups and downs of life, her daily struggles with work or the kids, and she misses talking to Brad about the fun stuff too. Angelina feels not talking to Brad anymore leaves a hole in her heart she is not sure she will ever be able to heal.”

Angelina may be using her work as a way to keep busy and not think too much about missing Brad. The actress recently made headlines for appearing on the set of her upcoming film Come Away with short blonde hair. Although it was just a wig, it still made the brunette beauty look unrecognizable, which proves she’s going all out for the role in the period piece. Angelina has been known to continue her passion of acting despite the hard times that life can bring and we commend her for continuing to do a great job in everything she does.

We have reached out to Angelina’s rep for comment but have yet to receive a response.