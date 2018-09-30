Zayn Malik, 25, Allegedly Had Wild Sex Affair With Masseuse, 41, After Split with Gigi Hadid

A masseuse alleges that she slept with Zayn Malik after he and Gigi Hadid broke up earlier this year. She also claims that explicit text messages were sent among other shocking things.

Zayn Malik split up from Gigi Hadid in March, but he may not have been lonely for long. After the two called it quits (before subsequently reuniting), a 41-year-old masseuse claims that she got intimate with the former One Direction member, 25. Enrica Petrongari claimed in an interview with The Sun that Zayn asked her for selfies of her butt, talked about wanting a threesome with her, and had a “secret sex session” with her.

“Zayn could get any girl he wants and he was with Gigi, who is obviously incredibly beautiful,” the former burlesque dancer told the outlet. “So I was pretty surprised when he focused his attention on me – a 41-year-old woman with curves.” However, her “curves” were allegedly what drew the singer to his massage therapist. “He told me he liked girls with big asses. He made me feel special. But after a while I realized that he was just using me,” she added.

The masseuse claims she met Zayn in his New York apartment after being booked by his personal assistant just two weeks after he and Gigi, 23, announced their split on March 13. “Zayn was very tired and was in the bedroom sleeping. I recognized him straight away as he is so famous. It was pretty surreal,” she said of the first time she was in his apartment. “His house is very modern. There were eight multi-colored PlayStation controllers lined up on the table and artwork for his music on the walls. Zayn’s assistant called me back after two or three hours.”

“I went to his bedroom and we had a massage session. He said he was very tired and stressed out. He told me to come back the next day,” she said, adding that Zayn allegedly started holding her hand in a later massage session. “He told me I needed to feel free and not nervous around him.” They then allegedly swapped numbers and began sending each other explicit messages.

Petrongari claimed that the “Still Got Time” crooner told her that they “have a lot of fun” and asked her to “come over now, please.” He also allegedly told her he was single and liked an “ass like yours.” She also claimed that he would beg for photos of her, call her his “Italian goddess” and tell her, “I want you to come lay with me.”

“He told me he didn’t care about the massages anymore — he just wanted me here. We had a lot of fun,” Petrongari alleged. “But afterwards he would appear rude and disinterested. We never really just hung out together.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Zayn’s representative for comment but did not receive an immediate response.