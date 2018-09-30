Teyana Taylor Flaunts Nipples In See-Through Bra During Kanye West’s ‘SNL’ Performance

Teyana Taylor showed off her nipples in a see-through bra during Kanye West’s second ‘SNL’ performance! Watch the viral moment go down here!

After Kanye West‘s confusing first musical performance during SNL in which he dressed up as a sparkling water bottle, the one thing fans are talking about the most in his second performance is the fact Teyana Taylor wore a see-through bra during their rendition of their song “We Got Love”. As a result, fans took to Twitter to talk about her nipple-baring outfit. One user @ScottHeugo wrote, “Lil Pump dropping F-Bombs Teyana Taylor showing Nipples FCC bouta run up a check on SNL for those Kanye performances.” Check out the risque performance below!

When it comes down to the expect fodder for SNL‘s sketches this week, we definitely anticipated a few on Brett Kavanaugh and his contentious hearing with the Senate judiciary committee and we were not disappointed.

We reported earlier how surprisingly Ariana Grande was originally supposed to be the show’s musical guest for its Season 44 premiere. While appearing on James Andrew Millers’ podcast Origins, SNL showrunner Lorne Michaels admitted, “We had Ariana drop out for emotional reasons two days ago. Then Kanye stepped up, so he will be there.”

Teyana Taylor wears a see-through top on #SNL https://t.co/A70lbpR5fJ — Douglas Pucci (@SonOfTheBronx) September 30, 2018

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest viral SNL sketches. In the meantime, check out all of the latest pics from the 44th season of the variety show here.