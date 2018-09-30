Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and more sexy celebs have showed off their flattering figures by taking selfies in nothing but crop tops and underwear. Here are some of our favorites.

Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and more gorgeous celebrity ladies have posed for flattering selfies in nothing but sexy underwear and crop tops and they’ve definitely gotten major attention for it! We’re putting some of the most memorable of the bunch back in the spotlight and taking a look at the eye-catching snapshots that have made headlines over time.

Emily is known as the queen of selfies. Since she’s a model, she knows how to take an amazing picture and she did just that in her underwear and crop top selfie. The brunette beauty showed off a pair of tiny white panties and a matching white T-shirt style crop top that revealed some serious underboob in the photo. Kendall’s selfie didn’t show her face but it did show her toned body. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore black lacy underwear and a white T-shirt style crop similar to Emily’s in the mirror pic.

Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian, has also posed for an underwear and crop top snapshot. The mom-of-three sat against a wall with her knees up in the pic while she wore a gray top and matching panties. Hailey Baldwin went for a white long-sleeved crop top and blue and black underwear in her sizzling selfie and Bella Thorne followed suit in her own white long-sleeved crop top in her selfie. Unlike Hailey, though, the actress chose a pair of pretty pink underwear. Kylie Jenner took a stunning mirror selfie in a white set of underwear and an off-the-shoulder top, and Kourtney Kardashian posed outside against some rocks in black underwear and a red top.

Ariel Winter also knew how to take an awesome mirror selfie when she confidently displayed her body in a black T-shirt crop top that had a pic of Burt Reynolds‘ face on it and shorts so short they may as well have been underwear. So many lovely ladies in such impressive fashion choices! We can’t wait to see more in the future!