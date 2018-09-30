Sofia Richie ‘Struggling’ With How Close Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Are: She Feels Second Best

Sofia Richie is not happy with Scott Disick’s trip to NYC with Kourtney Kardashian & their kids. A source close to Sofia told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she feels about the situation.

After Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian checked into the same hotel in New York City on Sep. 29 ahead of Kanye West‘s performance on SNL, Sofia Richie is not pleased with how familiar Scott is with his ex. A source close to Sofia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how she’s worried that Scott and Kourtney will get back together. “Sofia is really struggling when it comes to how close Scott is to Kourtney,” our source said. “It’s a never-ending source of angst for her. Sofia is convinced that Scott is still totally in love with Kourtney, and that if Kourtney would take him back Sofia believes he would drop her in a heartbeat.”

When it comes down to it, Sofia is put in a position she really doesn’t want to be in. “It’s a really awful situation for Sofia to be in, because she’s crazy in love with Scott, but she’s constantly made to feel like she’s second best, and she always feels like Scott is comparing her to Kourtney, and that she falls short in everything,” our source added. “Sofia is trying her hardest to be super cool about it all, and pretend like it doesn’t faze her that Scott and Kourtney took the kids to New York together, but of course it does.”

And all of this is taking a toll on Sofia. “She feels sick to the stomach,” our source added. “Sofia knows there’s really nothing she can do about it though. She just has to grin and bear it, because if she tries to put her foot down she will very likely lose Scott forever, and that’s the last thing she wants.”