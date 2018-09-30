Nicki Minaj Thinks Remy Ma Is A ‘Phony’ After Comments Made To Wendy Williams

Nicki Minaj was unsurprised by Remy Ma’s pro-Cardi B remarks! A source close to Nicki told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she ‘can’t stand’ Remy.

After Remy Ma gushed over Cardi B to Wendy Williams, Nicki Minaj is not having any of it. A source close to Nicki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she can’t stand Remy. “Nicki is more than happy with having no relationship with Remy,” our source said. “In fact, Nicki would love nothing more than for Remy to just disappear out of her life forever. To say there’s no love lost between these two would be an understatement. Nicki can’t stand the woman, and the feeling is clearly mutual.”

When it came down to it, Nicki expected Remy’s pro-Cardi remarks, but did not expect that Remy would claim that there was no beef between herself and Nicki. “Nicki wasn’t surprised in the slightest that Remy would come out in support of Cardi, but she found it highly amusing that Remy tried to take the high ground by claiming she doesn’t harbor any ill will towards Nicki, when she’s constantly dissing her in her music at every opportunity she gets,” our source went on to say. “Nicki thinks Remy is a phony, and she doesn’t buy into her sweet and innocent act at all.”

Remy claimed that while she harbored no “ill will” toward Nicki, the two had no relationship. She also when on to talk about her closeness with Cardi B. “When we usually speak, it’s not like a whole gossip thing or whatever,” Remy told Wendy. “It’s usually always words of encouragement. ‘Girl, don’t worry about that. Girl, this will blow over.’ Or, ‘You look great in Paris. Congratulations on the baby.’ Things like that. I don’t think either one of us really dwells on the negative stuff. So much positive things is going on in both of our lives right now that we have way more positive than negative to talk about.”