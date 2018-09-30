Meghan Markle‘s Reaction To Half Sister’s Showdown Plans In London: ‘She’s Sick Of Her Games’

Samantha Markle is in London with plans to confront Meghan Markle, but it probably won’t happen. The Duchess of Sussex is sick of her half-sister’s ‘games.’

Meghan Markle‘s half-sister Samantha Markle is currently in London with the hopes of tracking down Meghan to discuss their father, Thomas Markle‘s failing health. But that goal will be hard to achieve since the Duchess of Sussex isn’t interested in speaking with Samantha, who has consistently trashed her to the media.

“The idea that Samantha can just turn up at Kensington Palace and demand to see Meghan is beyond laughable,” a palace insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Samantha has done nothing but disparage Meghan on TV, in the press and via her Twitter account, and has been stirring up trouble and ill will ever since Meghan became engaged to [Prince] Harry.”

Meghan and Samantha weren’t close growing up and never had the sort of bond most sisters enjoy. Meghan really only ever saw Samantha at family get togethers, aside from spending a total of two weeks with her when Samantha briefly moved back in with their dad while he was still married to Meghan ’s mom, Doria.” The Suits alum doesn’t feel the need to speak with her half-sister because “it’s not as if they have ever had any kind of relationship in the first place.” Our insider explains that “and Samantha weren’t close growing up and never had the sort of bond most sisters enjoy.really only ever saw Samantha at family get togethers, aside from spending a total of two weeks with her when Samantha briefly moved back in with their dad while he was still married to’s mom,.”

“Samantha continues to shamelessly profit off of her association with Meghan , and has proven time and time again that she isn’t to be trusted,” the insider continues. “This is clearly just yet another publicity stunt from Samantha, and there’s a higher likelihood of hell freezing over than there is of Meghan sitting down with her for a chat.”

Samantha’s publicist, Rob Cooper, tweeted on Sept. 24 that his client would be headed to the U.K. to speak with her half-sister after Kensington Palace refused to acknowledge her “numerous attempts in private to arrange a one on one meeting” with the former actress. “I fear Meghan may not be made aware of these discreet attempts and therefore making this public is the only option we have left,” Cooper wrote. “I currently have Samantha in Europe with just one short flight away. This DOESN’T need to be public, we would prefer to keep this private.”