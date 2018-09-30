Kim Vs. Kourtney Kardashian: Which Sis Looks Sexiest In Mini Dresses?

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have been killing it this summer in sexy mini dresses. These two hot mamas know how to slay all day! Take a look at their sexiest looks in mini dresses!

Kourtney, 39, and Kim Kardashian, 37, are totally fashion icons, there’s no question about that. Every time they step outside their house, we’re definitely paying attention. These sisters love a sexy mini dress for pretty much all occasions. Kourtney and Kim are constantly rocking the look while out on the town.

At Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party in Aug. 2018, Kim and Kourtney both slayed in hot mini dresses. Kourtney wowed in a sparkling purple mini dress, while Kim sizzled in a skintight pink mini dress. These moms continue to prove they’ve still got it! They definitely rocked the sexiest looks of the night. Slay, Kim and Kourtney, slay!

Kim has been going through a metallic and neon phase lately. Needless to say, we are living for it. The mom-of-three dazzled in a tight neon pink mini dress for the What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Auction in Aug. 2018. She looked like a real-life Barbie and everything, especially with her bedazzled accessory — a French fry purse! Kim also rocked a metallic silver mini with neon green hair while she was in Miami this summer.

Kourtney has always been a major fan of mini dresses. She’s been wearing and slaying them for years. From sparkling black to green knit, Kourtney loves to experiment with mini dresses. Both Kim and Kourtney work hard in the gym to stay in the best shape possible, so it’s no wonder they want to show off the results in this tiny mini dresses. If we had to name the queens of mini dresses, these sisters would be at the top of the list. Take a look at more of Kim and Kourtney’s sexiest looks in mini dresses in our gallery now!