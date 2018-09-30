Kim Kardashian ‘Mortified’ By Kanye West’s Pro-Trump Rant On ‘SNL’ & Wishes He Would ‘Reel It In’

Kim Kardashian was not a fan of Kanye West’s ‘SNL’ rant! A source close to Kim told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she wishes Kanye would ‘contain’ himself more!

In a rant that was cut from the show’s feed, Kanye West not only accused the cast of SNL for “bullying” him over his MAGA hat, he defended his support of Donald Trump. A source close to Kim told us EXCLUSIVELY how she wasn’t surprised by his remarks, but she couldn’t help “but cringe.” “Kim loves Kanye to pieces, and his passion and creativity are two of the things she loves most about him, but sometimes she can’t help but cringe at his behavior,” our source said. “When Kanye went off on his Trump rant last night, Kim wasn’t surprised in the slightest, but she was still mortified by it. Kanye doesn’t have a filter, and he’s going to say whatever he wants to say, regardless of the situation and how he’s going to be perceived—and Kim just wishes that sometimes he would reel it in a notch, and contain himself a bit more.

Kim knows Kanye is trying to get his opinion across, but she’s also privy to how he’s being perceived. “Kanye believes he’s speaking the truth, and being his authentic self, he’s schooling and educating the masses with his words of wisdom, but Kim is only too aware of how he comes across, and she hates that he’s often perceived as ‘crazy’ or as being a joke,” our source went on to say.

For Kim, it’s tough maintaining her support for Kanye when he rants like this. “Kim really struggles to maintain her composure and appear supportive of Kanye when he goes off on one of his rants, because, she just feels embarrassed for him,” our source added. “But even more, she feels sad that he can often be his own worst enemy, and she wishes he had a little more self-awareness… Kanye is Kanye, and at the end of the day she still loves him even when he embarrasses the hell out of her.”