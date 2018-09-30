‘KUWTK’: Kim Reveals She’s Having Shocking Fights With Kanye After Chicago’s Arrival

Kim Kardashian confessed to her sisters on the Sept. 30 episode of ‘KUWTK’ that she and Kanye West haven’t been getting along well after welcoming baby Chicago. You’ll never believe what they fought over!

Kim Kardashian opens up about the recent fights she’s had with husband Kanye West during the Sept. 30 episode, and their reasons for fighting are pretty crazy. Apparently, Kanye got mad at Kim for posting certain Polaroids on her Instagram page. He thought they should all to match up, but she posted a beach one instead of one he wanted. Kim fully admits that their fights are “really stupid.” Even though it’s Kanye, Kim says that “no one will me what to post.”

The next Kimye fight is over band-aids. Yes, really. Kim reveals to Khloe that Kanye got mad because she wouldn’t get him a band-aid. The one that they had he “didn’t like.” Kim says that Kanye told her she should have gotten a skin-colored band-aid. Kim thinks Kanye is overreacting, but Khloe Kardashian sees Kanye’s perspective, too. “But if that’s going to make him feel more loved, don’t you just want to get the band-aid?” Khloe asks Kim. Let’s just be honest here: this fight is absurd.

Later, Kim talks with Khloe and Kris Jenner about her issues with Kanye. “The one thing that I realized is I make such a priority for all the kids, and I go above and beyond for them, but in that I’m fully neglecting my husband, so I just want to give Kanye the attention and the love that he needs,” Kim admits in a confessional. It’s been an adjustment for both of them going from two kids to three. Kim goes all out for Valentine’s Day, getting Kanye all of his favorite band-aids and picking out lingerie. All’s well in the West house now!