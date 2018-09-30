Khloe Kardashian Desperately Tries Pushing True Out While In Labor In ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Khloe Kardashian winces with pain as she tries pushing baby True Thompson out in new clip from ‘KUTWK’! Watch the preview right here!

Push! In a new teaser for tonight’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we actually see footage of Khloe Kardashian grimacing during her labor as she tries to push out baby True Thompson. Despite this new first look into Khloe’s labor, most of the clip features footage we’ve already seen from a preview posted a couple of days ago. The snippet has the Kardashians dealing with the fall out surrounding Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, which occurred nearly simultaneously with Khloe going into labor. As we wait and see how all that drama plays out on TV, watch the new snippet below.

We reported earlier how Khloe was taken to task by fans who felt she crossed a line with a comment she made in response to haters talking about True’s skin. “I try to put myself in their shoes & maybe they were brought up in a different type of household then I was,” she tweeted. “So instead of shaming I try to educate. In our household we do not see color. We see emotion and action. We see love. We feed off of energy.”

And despite the fact that Tristan and Khloe have mended their relationship, they won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon. “Tristan was all set, ready to propose to Khloe, he was even ring shopping, but now all that has changed,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “With his NBA season about to begin, Tristan’s focus has been on work and balling…and not on planning a wedding or engagement.”

We’re half way through this season!! So much more to come. Tune in tonight at 9/8c for brand new #KeepingUp #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/24CdLomLwg — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 30, 2018

