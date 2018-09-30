Kanye West Rants That He Wants To Abolish The 13th Amendment & Twitter Is Not OK

After Kanye West delivered a pro-Trump rant at the end of his ‘SNL’ performance, he took to Twitter to advocate for abolishing of the 13th amendment which bans slavery.

Kanye West is facing backlash for saying something offensive about slavery… again. After the rapper, 41, wore his “Make America Great Again” hat while performing on the season 44 premiere of Saturday Night Live, he showed the baseball cap off again on Twitter with a nonsensical caption.

He wrote, “this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment.”

While Kanye claims the message was “sent with love,” it’s unclear why he’s advocating for getting rid of the amendment that made slavery unconstitutional. The amendment reads, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”

Kanye West, who said slavery was a choice, just called for the abolition of the 13th amendment. This is just terribly sad. The college dropout Kanye used to inspire young black men, myself included, and now he’s embracing a President that hates them. https://t.co/0VnpyLWy11 — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 30, 2018

However, it’s possible that the “Stonger” hitmaker isn’t advocating for bringing slavery back but eliminating the clause regarding slavery being acceptable “as a punishment for crime,” which still disproportionately affects black men as they are five times more likely to be incarcerated than white men, according to the NAACP.

But some fans aren’t so convinced he means well considering he controversially said that “slavery is a choice” earlier this year. “Kanye West, who said slavery was a choice, just called for the abolition of the 13th amendment. This is just terribly sad. The college dropout Kanye used to inspire young black men, myself included, and now he’s embracing a President that hates them,” @AhmedBaba_ tweeted.

The tweet also came on the heels of a SNL performance that ended in an unaired pro-Donald Trump rant. During the spontaneous speech, Kanye claimed that he was “bullied” backstage for choosing to wear his Trump cap onstage. An insider told People that this wasn’t true. “No one bullied him about wearing the MAGA hat. He wore it in promos and all week before the show even aired and was asking everyone if they thought he should wear the hat, interns, anyone walking by who would listen,” the source told the magazine, adding that the rant made the cast and host Adam Driver “uncomfortable.”

Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2018

While fans and SNL cast members alike weren’t comfortable with the Yeezy designer’s latest antics, Trump seemed pleased. The president tweeted, “Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge!”