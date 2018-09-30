Kanye West had fans scratching their heads after his performance of ‘I Love It’ on ‘SNL’! Watch it right here!

The ever-controversial Kanye West gave a bizarre performance of “I Love It” with Lil Pump on SNL as the show’s musical guest for the Season 44 premiere. As some fans questioned whether this was a sketch or not, Kanye literally dressed up as a Perrier bottle. We’ll repeat that, a Perrier bottle. Watch Yeezy try to rap while dressed as a sparkling water bottle below.

When it comes to finding out what Kanye was planning, we were literally in the dark. While appearing in a promo for the variety show, Kanye was asked by Adam what he was planning and he remained completely quiet. The only thing that had some fans worried was the MAGA hat he decided to wear for the promo.

Despite all of the controversy surrounding Kanye lately, what with his recent shade he threw at Drake, Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford, he has since at least buried the hatch with one of them. According to reports, Kanye and Nick exchanged phone numbers and had a long phone call where they hashed things out.

We reported earlier how Kim Kardashian was reportedly nervous ahead of tonight’s performance. “Kim is really nervous for Kanye’s appearance on SNL this weekend,” a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “She loves him with all her heart, but she has no idea what statements might come out of this mouth. Ever since he was slammed for his comments about slavery, Kim has become nervous over his public appearances.”

I cannot believe I just watched my idol dance around dressed as a water bottle. #SNL I love you @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/obuTKp6puG — Stephen Rumbolo (@Stephen_rum) September 30, 2018

