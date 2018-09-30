Kanye West Lashes Out On ‘SNL’ Cast On-Camera For Allegedly Bullying Him For Supporting Trump

Kanye West gave a gutsy, passionate speech about politics and bullying to the ‘Saturday Night Live’ audience after one of his performances in the early hours of Sept. 30.

Kanye West, 41, shockingly spoke out about his political beliefs while he was still on stage after the last of his three Saturday Night Live premiere performances on Sept. 30 and things got pretty heated. After performing his song “Ghost Town”, the rapper accused the show’s cast of allegedly bullying him for wearing his pro Donald Trump “Make America Great Again” hat, which he put on after his performance. He also ranted about democratic thinking and raved about love to the live New York audience, which definitely had people talking. “They bullied me backstage,” he said in his speech. “They said, ‘don’t go out there with that hat on. They bullied me backstage. They bullied me! And then they say I’m in a sunken place. You want to see the sunken place? Okay, I’ma listen to ya’ll now — or I’ma put my Superman cape on, cuz this means you can’t tell me what to do. Follow your heart and stop following your mind. That’s how we’re controlled. That’s how we’re programmed. If you want the world to move forward, try love.”

After turning to the cast behind him, Kanye thanked them for the opportunity to perform on the popular comedy sketch show but he also took a minute to share his strong opinion about the liberal side of the political world. “Thank ya’ll for giving me this platform,” he started. “I know some of ya’ll don’t agree, but ya’ll be going at that man … and I don’t think it’s actually that helpful. I think the universe has balance. Ninety percent of news are liberal. Ninety percent of TV, L.A., New York, writers, rappers, musicians. So it’s easy to make it seem like it’s so one-sided.”

NBC then cut off the camera feed, but Kanye kept expressing his thoughts to the in-studio audience and comedian Chris Rock captured the moment and posted the clip to his Instagram story. “I wanna cry right now, black man in America, supposed to keep what you feel inside right now,” he sang to fellow rapper Kid Cudi and the SNL cast members before diving deeper into his speech. “The blacks want always Democrats …,” he expressed. “You know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and promote welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan. There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

Some of Kanye’s words were met with booing from the audience but his comment about racism and moving out of America was met with some cheers. He concluded his time on stage by saying there is a strong need for a “dialogue, and not a diatribe” to make changes in the country.

The SNL performances were Kanye’s first mainstream ones in a while and he definitely didn’t disappoint. Despite the harsh criticism that comes along with being a superstar, Kanye has proven time and time again that he’s not afraid to express what he’s feeling and we commend him for that.