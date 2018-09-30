Jennifer Lopez Shakes Butt In Skintight Silver Bodysuit — Watch Her Pop Her Booty

Jennifer Lopez celebrated the end of her Las Vegas residency by popping her booty on the dance floor! Watch her epic moves below!

This dance circle will give you major FOMO. Fresh off her last show for her Las Vegas residency All I Have on Sep. 30, Jennifer Lopez celebrated at her after party in the best way possible — by winding, grinding and shaking her booty in the club. In a video shared by The Shade Room, JLo was caught popping and locking along with some friends, all while wearing her flawless silver bodysuit. Watch the video of her breaking it down on the dance floor below!

We reported earlier how Jenny from the Block had a surprise reunion with a former flame onduring and after her last show. Not only did Diddy attend the final concert, he also got a hug from his ex at her after party. But since the two dated way back in 1999-2001, there’s really no ill will (or spark of romance) between the two. In fact, Alex Rodriguez was there the whole time, like the all-star boyfriend he is.

But A-Rod has been nothing but supportive of JLo as her residency has been wrapping up. “I just want her to celebrate because the three-year residency has been an enormous success,” A-Rod EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife when she still had a few shows remaining. “She’s literally broken records every day for the last two weeks and she has four left.”

