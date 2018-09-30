Watch
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Shakes Butt In Skintight Silver Bodysuit — Watch Her Pop Her Booty

Jennifer Lopez
KCR/Shutterstock
Fergie Duhamel Pandora Summer Crush at LA. Live, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2016 2016 Pandora Summer Crush
Madonna The Brit Awards, Show, O2 Arena, London, Britain - 25 Feb 2015
EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO MERCHANDISING / NO BOOK PUBLISHING Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/TalkbackThames/REX/Shutterstock (1057148c) Janet Jackson, guest performer. 'The X Factor' TV Programme, Results Show, London, Britain - 06 Dec 2009 After the typically outlandish performance given by Lady Gaga the night before – singing new single Bad Romance in a futuristic bat costume on a set made to look like a bathroom - Janet Jackson had her work cut out to follow that for Sunday night’s show. The sister of the late ‘King Of Pop’ had insisted that she be allowed to pre-record her performance in a closed set on the Saturday night. Such a demand is usually denied to even the biggest guest stars of the Sunday night show, but Ms Jackson was allowed to evict all but the most crucial of production staff from the studios – even the contestants were not allowed to watch. Wearing a peculiar baggy blue trouser suit, Jackson shuffled around the stage half-heartedly copying the moves of her dozens of dancers as she softly sang / mimed a medley of some of her hits, before leaving without a word to the audience. View Gallery View Gallery 4 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Jennifer Lopez celebrated the end of her Las Vegas residency by popping her booty on the dance floor! Watch her epic moves below!

This dance circle will give you major FOMO. Fresh off her last show for her Las Vegas residency All I Have on Sep. 30, Jennifer Lopez celebrated at her after party in the best way possible — by winding, grinding and shaking her booty in the club. In a video shared by The Shade Room, JLo was caught popping and locking along with some friends, all while wearing her flawless silver bodysuit. Watch the video of her breaking it down on the dance floor below!

We reported earlier how Jenny from the Block had a surprise reunion with a former flame onduring and after her last show. Not only did Diddy attend the final concert, he also got a hug from his ex at her after party. But since the two dated way back in 1999-2001, there’s really no ill will (or spark of romance) between the two. In fact, Alex Rodriguez was there the whole time, like the all-star boyfriend he is.

But A-Rod has been nothing but supportive of JLo as her residency has been wrapping up. “I just want her to celebrate because the three-year residency has been an enormous success,” A-Rod EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife when she still had a few shows remaining. “She’s literally broken records every day for the last two weeks and she has four left.”

We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news surrounding JLo! In the meantime, check out all of the celebs over 40 who still twerk up a storm in our gallery above.