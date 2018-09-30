Halsey Tempts G-Eazy With Sexy Bikini Pic After He Sends Her Love For ‘Life’ On 24th Birthday

Twenty-four sure looks good on Halsey! After G-Eazy called her his ‘queen’ in his birthday message for her, she posted a super sexy bikini pic. See it here!

Happy birthday, Halsey! The singer turns 24 today, Sept. 29, and she’s celebrating in the best way. She took to her Instagram account to thank her fans for her birthday love with a photo of her laying out in a bikini while vacationing in Positano, Italy. She captioned the stunning image, “away message – thanks for all the birthday love I’ll start responding soon…..as soon as this view stops looking so good….”

She’s currently celebrating her birthday with boyfriend G-Eazy who is on the Italian getaway with her. He also took to Instagram earlier today to show the “Now Or Never” hitmaker some love. “Happy birthday to this one. I love you so so so much and I always will,” he captioned a series of photos of Halsey.

G-Eazy continued, “I myself, along with millions and millions of other people appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. You’re the brightest star in the sky. So grateful to get to travel thru life with you, so happy to call you my queen. Happy birthday baby.”

After hanging out on the Amalfi Coast, the pair traveled to Venice together where they rode on a gondola together. Halsey shared a photo of the two of them kissing while on the romantic boat ride.

She captioned the pic, “sweetness of my whole damn life” with a candy emoji. So cute! We hope this adorable couple has a great remainder of their trip!