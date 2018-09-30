Gwyneth Paltrow Posts 1st Photo Of Her & Brad Falchuk’s Beautiful Wedding Bands Day After Marriage

Aw! Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram on Sept. 30, one day after her marriage to Brad Falchuk, to post an adorable pic of their gorgeous wedding bands.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, and Brad Falchuk, 47, are married and proud of it! The happy wife posted her first Instagram pic since they romantically exchanged vows on Sept. 30 and it featured her and Brad’s new wedding bands! The photo shows Gwyneth’s hand on top of Brad’s as they both flaunt simple gold rings on their left ring fingers. Gwyneth provided no caption for the pic but one’s not really necessary considering everyone knows what it means!

The newlyweds had a private ceremony and wedding celebration at Gwyneth’s Hamptons home on Sept. 29 and it was a star-studded affair. Some of the attendees included Jerry Seinfeld, Robert Downey Jr., Cameron Diaz, and her husband Benji Madden. The couple got engaged eight months ago and news broke about their wedding just two days prior the big day on Sept. 27. The lovebirds first met on the set of the musical television series, Glee, which Brad created and produced along with Ryan Murphy back in 2014 and they began dating right away.

Despite the exciting new Instagram pic and wedding news, Gwyneth and Brad have been pretty private about their personal lives but it’s nice to see them beyond thrilled about their new commitment to each other! With their love, their family is getting bigger too. Brad already has two children and Gwyneth also has two children from her previous marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

We hope to see pics from Gwyneth and Brad’s special day soon! It’s always wonderful to see romantic weddings that include blissful people in love and we’re sure that’s exactly what these two had. We’ll definitely update as more amazing photos get released!