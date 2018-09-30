Bella Vs. Gigi Hadid: Which Sis Ruled The Runway Best At Milan Fashion Week?

The Hadid sisters totally slayed during Milan Fashion Week this year, and we’ve rounded up all their best runway looks. Who did it best? Check out the pics here and decide!

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have walked in tons of runways this September, and earlier this week, they wrapped up their time at Milan Fashion Week. The sisters totally killed it during various fashion shows, and we just can’t decide who had the chicer runway style! The girls’ first show in Milan was for Alberta Ferretti, where they donned fairly casual ensembles while strutting their stuff. Gigi kept it cool in a white tee and pink pants, while Bella rocked cropped khakis and a jean jacket. Somehow, these gals made even the most simple styles look sexy! For the second looks of the show, the sisters wore much more high-fashion outfits, and Gigi’s underwear was even visible through the sheer fabric of her dress.

At the Moschino show on Sept. 20, Bella looked absolutely amazing while braless in a sheer black jumpsuit. Her white underwear could be seen underneath, and her nipples were barely covered by the lacy fabric. For Versace, the 21-year-old stood out in a MAJOR way in a one-shouldered, yellow dress, which was paired with sneakers that had the same hue. She wore her hair slicked down and pushed away from her shoulders, and it was a totally fierce look!

Meanwhile, Gigi’s most buzzed-about look was at the Moschino show — she wore a white frock that resembled a wedding dress! Her look was paired with a veil and bouquet of flowers, and had everyone buzzing about what the model will wear on her ACTUAL wedding day. And can we talk about that epic sequined blazer Gigi wore for the Roberto Cavalli show? IT WAS EVERYTHING!

Click through the gallery to see these looks and more from Milan Fashion Week, and then you be the judge on which sis slayed best on the runway!