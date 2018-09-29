Sarah Palin’s Son Track Palin Arrested For Domestic Violence Charges For Third Time

Sarah Palin’s son Track was arrested Sept. 28 for domestic violence charges in Alaska….and it’s not the first time.

Uh oh! Track Palin, 29, was arrested on Sept. 28, after State Troopers responded to a disturbance call at his home in Wasilla, AK. Authorities report that he assaulted a female, who was in his home, then stole her phone when she tried to call the police. It is also reported that Track resisted the police when they tried to arrest him. He was charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault, interfering with a report of domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

He is currently being held at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility, without bail. This is the third time Track has been arrested for violent behavior since 2016. In Dec. 2017 he made headlines when he was arrested for attacking his father. His mom, Sarah Palin, called the police and the case is still open at Alaska Veterans Court.

Prior to that, he was arrested for a violent altercation with his girlfriend back in 2016. He was charged with assault in the fourth degree, interfering with a domestic violence report, and misconduct involving weapons in the fourth degree, for this incident. He pleaded guilty to misconduct involving weapons charge for possessing a weapon while intoxicated. His girlfriend at the time told authorities that he “struck her on the left side of her head near her eye with a closed fist.” Yikes!

Sarah has defended her son’s violent behavior in the past, claiming he has PTSD, stemming from his time in Iraq. “My son, like so many others, they come back a bit different, they come back hardened, they come back wondering if there is that respect for what it is that their fellow soldiers and airmen every other member of the military so sacrificially have given to this country,” she said in past statements. We will keep you updated as this story continues to develop.