Taylor Swift Stuns In Sheer Gown As She Sneaks Into Joe Alwyn’s Movie Premiere For Rare Date Night

Taylor Swift looked gorgeous when she stepped out to support her boyfriend Joe Alwyn in New York on Sept. 28 for the premiere of his new movie ‘The Favourite.’

Taylor Swift, 28, gave us a glimpse of the love she has for boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 27, when she showed up to the premiere of his new film The Favourite in New York on the night of Sept. 28. Although the singer skipped the red carpet event at Alice Tully Hall as part of the New York Film Festival, she still found a way to sneak in for the film screening through a back door and be there for her hunky blond love. She looked amazing in a long red and black sheer AMEN dress with matching black Jimmy Choo heels. She also sported her signature bright red lipstick that went perfectly with her gorgeous fashion choice. Joe showed up to the event looking happy and handsome in a navy blue suit as he posed with co-star Emma Stone.

Taylor and Joe have been very private about their relationship but it’s always nice to spot them supporting each other whenever they get the chance. In addition to Taylor showing up to Joe’s movie premiere, Joe has been there for his lady love at a few shows on her Reputation Stadium Tour this past summer. Each time they show up for each other, they seem to do it in a sneaking way so they don’t take the spotlight off of one another, a sweet gesture that makes us admire their love story even more!

Their careful ways of being there for each other may not be all glitz and glamour but it’s understandable to know why they would prefer to keep their romance under wraps. Taylor’s past relationships have all been under heavy spotlights and with heavy spotlights, there comes a lot of criticism, which could ultimately lead to difficulties. Joe recently spoke out about his relationship with Taylor publicly for the first time but he didn’t say too much. “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work,” he said in an interview with British Vogue.

We can definitely understand why Taylor and Joe would like to keep their relationship as private as possible but we love seeing those rare moments of them together. Whether they’re on a casual date or at a big event, they always look happy to be together and there’s nothing better than a young couple in love!