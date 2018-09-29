Snooki Claps Back At Troll Mom-Shaming Her For Not Brushing Her Kids’ Hair: ‘Who Gives A F**k’

Snooki provided an epic comeback to a diss that a troll threw her way about her kids’ hair! Read her firey response!



If you come at the Snooki, you best not miss! The Jersey Shore star was berated in an Instagram comment for not combing her kids’ hair, and the mom-of-two did not hesitate to fire back. One troll just had to ask, “How come you never comb your kids hair?” And then Snooki responded in kind, saying, “Are we mom shaming? Who gives a f**k. We drove with the windows down singing and enjoying life. Sorry i can’t always brush and braid their hair like you, perfect mom. blocking you pain in the ass.” Read the sass-filled back-and-forth below!

We reported earlier how Snooki shared her support for her bestie JWoww amid the news of her divorce from husband Roger Mathews. “We are forever , my love 💋👯‍♀️,” Snooki captioned a pic from their current show, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation 2. And when haters tried calling her out for her various spats with JWoww, Snooki wrote in an Instagram comment, “If you don’t fight with your best friend every now and then are you even best friends??!! 🤷🏽‍♀️😂 love you forever.”

Before that, Snooki hilariously trolled her Jersey Shore cast member with an incredible and edible meme. Snooki throw some minor shade at Pauly D by commenting on a pic that compared his trademark hair to a Reese’s Pieces. In addition to the hilarious pic, Snooki wrote, “Goodbye lmao.”

We’ll keep you posted all of the latest news surrounding Snooki. In the meantime, check out all of the latest pics of Snooki and her kids in our gallery above.