Serena Williams starred in a PSA advocating for women to check themselves for breast cancer. In the clip, she sings ‘I Touch Myself’ while nude. Watch it here!

Listen up ladies because Serena Williams has a very important reminder for all of us. In a new video posted on Sept. 29, the tennis player covers her bare chest and sings a stripped down version of The Divinyl‘s 1990 pop song “I Touch Myself.” The short clip was released by the I Touch Myself Project in order to promote self-checks ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October.

The organization, which launched in 2014, partnered with bra brand Berlei following the passing of Divinyl’s frontwoman Chrissy Amphlett. The Australia singer died at age 53 in New York after battling breast cancer. “Chrissy was passionate about spreading awareness of the importance of early detection and wanted the global hit song ‘I Touch Myself’ to be adapted as an anthem for breast health around the world,” according to the campaign’s website.

“This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls’ global hit ‘I Touch Myself’ to remind women to self-check regularly,” Williams, a brand ambassador for Berlei, captioned the video on Instagram. “Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key—it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that.”