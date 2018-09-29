Selena Gomez Looks Red Hot Wearing Pajama Set In Public After Announcing Social Media Break

Even Selena Gomez just wants to go out in her PJs every once in a while! She stepped out in a matching red set. See her comfy look!

If you’ve never left your house in your pajamas, you’re lying. We’ve all done it and honestly, it always feels so great when we do. Running errands while being completely comfortable in sweatpants and an old t-shirt? Sign me up! My name will be right under Selena Gomez‘s on this made-up list because she made it known she’s Team PJs In Public when she stepped out on Sept. 28 in a matching set.

Selena, of course, looked absolutely stunning as she posed for a photo with fans while rocking a red crewneck sweatshirt with drawstring sweatpants in the same crimson hue. She finished off her look with a pair of Dwight Schrute-esque glasses and gold hoop earrings. We’d sum this look up as cute, comfy and casual.

The outing comes a few days after the “Back To You” singer revealed that she’s taking a break from social media to be more present in her daily life. She made the announcement on Instagram with a photo of her smiling widely while looking at herself in a mirror behind the camera.

“Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again,” she wrote. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given.”

She added, “Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.” Well it certainly looks like she’s doing great! Check out the gallery above to see even more celebrities rocking pajamas in public!