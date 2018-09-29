Ryan Reynolds Trolls Wife Blake Lively’s Racy New Pic Of Her Being Straddled By Hunky Naked Man

Blake Lively and hubby Ryan Reynolds continue to own Instagram with their epic trolling of each other. We’ve got The ‘Deadpool’ star’s response to his wife posing between the legs of a naked man.

This sure had to be one enjoyable photo shoot for Blake Lively. The beautiful blonde actress got to keep her clothes on while former combat sports superstar turned model Thomas ‘The Boxer’ Canestraro was lying naked in front of her on a kitchen counter. She held onto both of his muscular legs while the mother of two straddled in between them. Of course her hubby Ryan Reynolds wasn’t about to let this one slide and fans eagerly awaited his comment as the couple is so good at trolling each other. The 41-year-old actor didn’t disappoint as he snarked “He seems nice” in the comments. Of course the couple’s fans ate it up, loving his response.

Blake was in a total power position and styled in a menswear look. She wore a navy blazer, crisp white shirt and had a navy patterned tie that was thrown over her left shoulder. Meanwhile the hunky Parisian born model held up a martini with his hands that’s hers for the waiting. It’s actually a themed shoot by photographer Tim Palen for her latest movie A Simple Favor. She’s dressed and styled as her gin-martini loving character of Emily. The 31-year-old tagged the film and knew she was a total boss in the pic having a naked man at her will, simply writing “My turn.”

Ryan and Blake never take things seriously when it comes to the ‘gram, not even on birthdays. When the former Gossip Girl star turned 30 on Aug. 25, 2017, he posted a photo of the pair in a tux and gown but cropped Blake nearly completely out of the picture. All of Ryan was visible but just the edge of Blake’s face was showing. “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” he wrote in the caption.

Blake proved two can play at that game when her husband turned 40 on Oct. 23, 2017. Since it’s always been a favorite sport in Hollywood as to who it the hotter Canadian Ryan, Reynolds vs. Gosling, she added that element to her birthday post. Posing together at a black tie event the pic showed all of Ryan Gosling pointing with his left had and Ryan Reynolds. Blake’s hubby was all but cropped from the shot, with barely the left side of his face showing. “Happy Birthday, baby,” she wrote, proving that a couple who trolls together, stays together.