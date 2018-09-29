National Coffee Day 2018: Buy 1 Get 1 Free At Dunkin’ Donuts & More Epic Deals

In honor of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, chains like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Donuts are serving up some great deals. Check them out before your morning coffee run!

Getting your coffee fix will be so much easier this morning because it’s National Coffee Day! The fun holiday lands on September 29, which means all of your favorite coffee chains have prepared some sweet deals for their customers. Bring a friend with you to Dunkin’ Donuts to make good use of their buy-one-get-one-free deal on any size hot coffee.

If you’re more of a Krispy Kreme fan then you’re in luck – Krispy Kreme has been celebrating since Monday! This week, the company replaced its regular doughnut glaze with a coffee glaze for a limited-time promotion. The brand is also launching a new permanent menu item: a glazed doughnut-flavored coffee! You can snag a cup of the new flavor – or any other coffee – for free at participating locations today.

Peet’s Coffee is also celebrating National Coffee Day. Head on into a participating location for 25 percent off 1 pound of beans and get a free drip coffee (or tea). If there isn’t a Peet’s near you though, don’t fret. Use promo code COFFEEDAY18 on their website to get 25 percent off all regular, non-subscription, 1-pound bag purchases. I should warn you though – the code has a limit of one per person.

Caribou Coffee is also an option for a free cup of joe. Any of the brand’s outlets, as well as any Einstein Bros. Bagels that carries Caribou Coffee, will give free coffee of any size to customers who purchase a food item.

Even fast-food chains and supermarkets are getting in on the action. You can buy any size of McCafé brewed coffee for $1 or a small McCafé espresso drink for $2 at any participating McDonald’s locations. This deal isn’t limited to National Coffee Day though – so if you’re still craving a cheap brew on Sunday, Mickey D’s has got you covered.

Target, Kroger, and Dollar General are also offering discounted bottled McCafé Frappé beverages in stores nationwide. You can also stop by Whole Foods for Allegro 12-ounce packaged coffee for a BOGO promotion that lasts until Sept. 30. The deal excludes Allegro Coffee Roaster items, but those will still be $1 off during the sale.

If you’re desperate for a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks though, you’re out of luck. The retailer doesn’t have any deals for National Coffee Day, but they’re not being greedy. The brand will be donating 2 million coffee seeds to Puerto Rico to help rebuild the island’s coffee industry which was decimated following the devastation of Hurricane Maria last year.

“We have an opportunity and a responsibility to be part of creating a future for coffee farmers in Puerto Rico,” said Michelle Burns, Starbucks’ senior vice president, Global Coffee & Tea in a statement. “Providing seeds may sound simple, but that’s what gets directly to the farmer. It’s the purest example of our ability to have a direct impact.”