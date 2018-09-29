Melania Trump Disgusted That Donald Trump Would Show Photos Of Son Barron To Stormy Daniels

Melania Trump is extremely bothered and sickened that Donald Trump allegedly showed Stormy Daniels photos of their son, Barron, during their alleged affair together.

Melania Trump, 48, is furious after finding out about Stormy Daniels‘ claim that Donald Trump allegedly showed her photos of their 12-year-old son, Barron before their alleged sexual affair. Even though she doesn’t want to believe the cringeworthy reports that keep coming out about the stripper and her husband, the First Lady can’t help but be bothered, especially when it comes to her innocent child. “Melania is disgusted by Stormy Daniels’ claim that Donald showed her photos of their son Barron before allegedly having sex with Stormy,” a source close to Melania EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Donald has, of course, vehemently denied having any kind of intimate relationship with Stormy, but the more Melania hears about what supposedly happened between the two of them the more she questions if Donald is telling the truth. It seems that every day there’s a new humiliating revelation, but if it’s true that Donald shared photos of their son with that woman then that’s really crossing the line as far as Melania is concerned. Melania is incredibly protective of Barron, and the thought of Donald showing him off like that, to somebody like Stormy Daniels, absolutely sickens her.”

We can totally understand Melania’s feelings since as a mother, she wants to do everything in her power to keep Barron safe and away from the drama. Apart from some occasional first family appearances, Barron has been away from the spotlight and it seems he’s just trying to live his life as a normal kid in the world of brutal politics.

In addition to the new reports about the Barron pics, Stormy’s new book, “Full Disclosure”, which is officially set to come out on Oct. 2, has been causing a media circus when it comes to the details of her alleged experience with Donald. From comparing his penis to the toad character in the video game Mario Kart to claiming he promised her a spot on his former reality show The Apprentice if she slept with him, Stormy provides a lot of wild details about the current U.S. president and their infamous time together.

We’ve reached out to Melania’s rep for comment but have yet to hear back.