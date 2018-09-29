Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Threatens An Embarrassing ‘Showdown’ As She Arrives in London

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha has revealed she is in London on Sept. 29 and is ready to meet with the Duchess of Sussex about their father’s failing health ‘whether she likes it or not.’

Meghan Markle‘s half-sister Samantha Markle has arrived in London and is determined to do everything she can to meet with the new royal to discuss their father, Thomas Markle‘s failing health. Samantha was in Italy before arriving to the U.K. and she took to Twitter on Sept. 29 to reveal that she has been enjoying her time in England. “Having a wonderful time in London! British people have been so lovely and helpful! If I can survive the roundabouts it will be a miracle LOL!,” her tweet read. Samantha’s publicist Rob Cooper, also took to Twitter days before on Sept. 24 to reveal that she was going to London to have better chances of contacting the Duchess of Sussex after not having any luck previously.

“Samantha Markle is coming to the UK,” Rob’s tweet, which featured a photo of him and Samantha, began. “After making numerous attempts in private to arrange a one on one meeting with The Duchess of Sussex to discuss their 74 year old father’s health, Kensington Palace have refused to respond. I fear Meghan may not be made aware of these discreet attempts and therefore making this public is the only option we have left. I currently have Samantha in Europe with just one short flight away. This DOESN’T need to be public, we would prefer to keep this private. Samantha is coming to the UK this week, like it or not.”

Despite her traveling attempts, Samantha may not get her wish to meet 37-year-old Meghan because it seems the former actress is tired of the drama surrounding her family. “The idea that Samantha can just turn up at Kensington Palace and demand to see Meghan is beyond laughable,” a palace insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Samantha has done nothing but disparage Meghan on TV, in the press and via her Twitter account, and has been stirring up trouble and ill will ever since Meghan became engaged to Prince Harry. Meghan and Samantha weren’t close growing up, they never had the sort of bond most sisters enjoy, and Meghan really only ever saw Samantha at family get togethers, aside from spending a total of two weeks with her when Samantha briefly moved back in with their dad while he was still married to Meghan’s mom, Doria—so it’s not as if they have ever had any kind of relationship in the first place.”

Although there may be a lack of closeness between the sisters, Samantha’s latest tweets and previous interviews prove that Meghan’s new life has been important to her. “Samantha continues to shamelessly profit off of her association with Meghan, and has proven time and time again that she isn’t to be trusted,” the insider continued. “This is clearly just yet another publicity stunt from Samantha, and there’s a higher likelihood of hell freezing over than there is of Meghan sitting down with her for a chat. Meghan is sick of Samantha’s manipulation and games, and she’s has made it crystal clear that she doesn’t want to see or speak to Samantha, for even one minute, and who can blame her quite frankly?”

Eek. Unfortunately, it sure seems like Meghan and her family haven’t been able to get along since her dad made headlines when he spoke out about private conversations he had with her and Harry before their wedding. As part of the royal family, Meghan is expected to act in certain ways and that includes keeping dramatic family matters private which is most likely why she chose to stop talking to her father and sister in the first place. Samantha’s recent tweet about Harry’s birthday couldn’t have helped the matter either. “Happy Birthday Harry! As you ‘Mack down’ on your birthday cake, think about the birthday wishes you never extended to your FATHER-IN-LAW,” the tweet harshly said.

We wish Meghan’s father well and hope that the members of the family can somehow come to a compromise about their unique situation! We definitely understand how tough it must be to go from a life in Hollywood to a like as a royal in the U.K. but we think Meghan’s fitting in well. We hope she can somehow reconcile with her dad soon.