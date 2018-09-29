Matt Damon Screams, Sniffles & Shotguns A Beer As Brett Kavanaugh In ‘SNL’ Cold Open

‘SNL’ came out swinging at Brett Kavanaugh in its opening sketch for its long-awaited season premiere! Watch Matt Damon hilariously portray the judge right here!

SNL is back, and this cold open was certainly one for the books. While there was speculation if Brett Kavanaugh would be portrayed, no one expected the one and only Matt Damon to take up that task. The Academy Award-winning actor hilariously depicted the judge as a screaming, water-gulping hot mess. Notable moments in the cold open included when Damon said, “I’m a keg is half full kind of guy,” name-dropped one of his friends — Gang Bang Greg, and shotgunned a beer on stage. At one point in the sketch, Damon yells, “I lifted weights every day . . . am I angry? You’re damn right! But if you think I’m angry now you just wait until I get on that Supreme Court and then you’re all going to pay!” Kate McKinnon‘s slurring Lindsay Graham also stole the show as she repeatedly made it clear that Damon wasn’t Bill Cosby. Watch the entire opening sketch below!

The timing of SNL‘s return is just days after Christine Blasy Ford powerful and moving testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. “I’m not here because I want to be; I’m terrified. I’m hear for civic duty to tell you what happened between me and Brett Kavanaugh in high school,” Dr. Ford began before discussing his alleged sexual assault. “The details about that night that bring me here today are the ones I will never forget. They have haunted me [and] been seared into my memory and have been hard to beat episodically as an adult,” she added, before shedding some tears.

Meanwhile, Kavanaugh was emotional and upset during his own opening statement, and many viewers felt that he acted belligerently throughout questioning. “The allegation of misconduct is completely inconsistent with the rest of my life,” he admitted. “The record of my life, from my days in grade school through the present day, shows that I have always promoted the equality and dignity of women.”

