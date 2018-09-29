Fans were shocked after watching Lindsay Lohan’s wild Instagram Live video on Sept. 28. The actress was pushed to the ground after accusing a mother of trafficking her own children.

Lindsay Lohan‘s latest Instagram Live video has left fans everywhere wondering, “WTF?” If you have yet to see the wild video, allow me to summarize. After leaving a club, the Mean Girls star filmed a refugee family, according to Newsweek, and tells her followers, “Look what’s happening. They’re trafficking children.” She then starts following the group and, in a bad Arabic accent, tells the two children, “I won’t leave until I take you… Hey, kids!”

Lohan continues to follow them while saying things like, “Don’t f**k with Pakistan,” before finally going up to the children and trying to get them to take her hand. The mother of the two kids then shouts something and pushes the actress to the ground. The family leaves and we’re left with footage of Lohan crying into her camera talking about how “scared” she is. Honestly you just need to watch it for yourself, which you can below.

Twitter wasn’t entirely sure what to make of these insane events that transpired on Lohan’s Instagram Live video. Some started cracking jokes about the Parent Trap star‘s ridiculous attempt at speaking Arabic. “All I could think of when lindsay lohan was making up some accent on her instagram live” @yagirlsydddd wrote, attaching a gif of Lohan saying “Jambo!” as Cady Heron in Mean Girls.

Others were just trying to grapple with the fact that this happened in real life. “This Lindsay Lohan stuff literally sounds like a wild, incoherent dream that you try to describe to your friends but it’s so random that everyone shakes their head like you’re crazy,” @caltrask112 tweeted.

There were also plenty of users condemning her actions. “Lindsay Lohan needs to be in jail after her latest shenanigans. She’s lucky that mom only popped her in the face,” @oregon_girl3 wrote.

Lohan’s publicists did not immediately return a request for comment.