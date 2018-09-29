Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian Rock Sexy Cut-Out Looks — Who Wore It Better?

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian both looked amazing when they recently stepped out in figure-flattering cut-out outfits in NYC, but who wore it better? We’re taking a look at their fashion choices here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, showed off their similar styles when they both recently went out in cut-out fashion choices and we can’t help but compare the beauties! Kim’s outfit consisted of a tight bright pink minidress that was cut out in the midriff area along with Yeezy sneakers and Kourtney’s outfit consisted of a white crop top with a cut-out shoulder and arm area along with loose black pants. Kim and Kourtney’s outings were both in New York on the night of Sept. 28 and as always, the brunette sisters looked gorgeous as they flaunted their flattering figures.

Kim and Kourtney’s styles are similar yet different so it’s hard to choose who wore it better but it was great to see them out and about having the time of their lives. Kim is in the Big Apple to support hubby Kanye West‘s highly anticipated performance on the premiere of NBC’s Saturday Night Live on Sept. 29. He replaced Ariana Grande, who was the original performer, after she dropped out last minute due to emotional reasons. Kourtney spent the night at the A. Human exhibit with her friend Allie Rizzo as ex Scott Disick spent time at Sugar Factory in NYC with their three children.

A night out on the town with the Kardashian ladies must be fun. It seems no matter where they go, they attract attention and always look their best while doing so. As two of the most famous fashion icons in the entertainment business today, Kim and Kourtney sure know how to work it and we love watching them!

We can’t wait to see more of Kim and Kourtney fashion choices in the future. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars always know how to embrace the spotlight and inspire their fans with their amazing styles. Every outing gets better and better and we commend both ladies for their confidence.