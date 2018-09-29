Kim Kardashian ‘Nervous’ About What Kanye West May Say On ‘SNL’: Why She’s Terrified

Kanye West has a big gig on Sept. 29: He’s performing at the ‘SNL’ Season 44 premiere! But Kim Kardashian’s more concerned about what he might say, not sing, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Kanye West, 41, is a wild card. In one interview he may be promoting his upcoming Yandhi album, and in another he’ll confess his love for Pornhub! Kim Kardashian, 37, just hopes Saturday Night Live will get the more press-friendly Kanye for its Season 44 premiere on Sept. 29. “Kim is really nervous for Kanye’s appearance on SNL this weekend,” a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “She loves him with all her heart, but she has no idea what statements might come out of this mouth. Ever since he was slammed for his comments about slavery, Kim has become nervous over his public appearances.”

Kanye’s trail of viral 2018 comments began at his visit to TMZ Live on May 1. “When you hear about slavery for 400 years, for 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” the Ye rapper said during a discussion with the newsroom about free thought. Chaos ensued. Kanye has since backed up the comment, comparing his spirit to the spirits of slavery rebellion leaders Harriet Tubman and Nat Turner during the 107.5 Morning Show on Aug. 29. It did little for damage control. Kanye’s track record also includes admitting he “still” looks at Pornhub on Jimmy Kimmel Live and blasting Drake, Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford in a four-part Instagram video series. Most recently, he layered a MAGA hat over a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt to a meeting with The Fader magazine on Sept. 27. Not a comment, but still, a major WTF statement. But through it all, Kim has stuck by her very vocal husband’s side!

“To the media trying to my demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted on April 25. “So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair.” Still, Kim’s wary. “Kim loves how honest Kanye can be at times — he really speaks from his heart, but sometimes it gets him in trouble too,” our source continues. “She fears that Kanye might say or do something controversial during his Saturday Night Life appearance and she knows there is not much she can do about it, which terrifies her.”

Kanye even detailed Kim’s alleged reaction to his original slavery comment, and it reflects the tension our source describes now! “Wife calling screaming saying we’re about to lose it all / I had to calm her down cause she couldn’t breathe / I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave,” he raps in his track “Wouldn’t Leave” from Ye, which dropped on June 1.