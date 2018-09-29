13 Times Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Proved They’re Couple Goals With Sexy Pics

There’s not a couple out there quite like Kimye! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are constantly flaunting their love while out and about, on red carpets, in selfies, and more!

Who doesn’t love Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West? The celebrity couple is one we can’t get enough of. These two have created the most beautiful family together, welcoming three kids — North, Saint, and Chicago. No matter what, Kim and Kanye always show off their love for another. Kimye just can’t resist a little PDA action! Who can blame them?

Kim and Kanye, 41, are no stranger to PDA on red carpets. They absolutely love it. They couldn’t keep their hands off of each other at the 2015 Grammys. They kissed on the red carpet, and Kanye just had to grab Kim’s booty! At the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2014, Kim and Kanye wrapped their arms around each other on the red carpet. Kanye is definitely a snuggler when it comes to Kimmy!

While Kim and Kanye seem like the perfect couple (and they totally are), Kim recently made a shocking confession about the early days of their relationship. “When I got pregnant with North, I had no idea if Kanye [West] and I were going to end up together,” she said in an upcoming preview of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15. “I was like, ‘We can break up, but let me just at least have some sperm so I can have another one,’ so I could have siblings.”

Kim and Kanye married in a lavish Italian wedding in May 2014, less than a year after North was born. Their wedding was fit for royalty. They’ve been going strong ever since! Kim is Kanye’s queen, and Kanye is Kim’s king! Take a look at more of Kimye’s hottest moments in our very sexy gallery above!