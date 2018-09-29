Kim Kardashian Films North West ‘Stealing Her Glam Squad’ Before ‘SNL’ — See Pics

North West was filmed getting all glammed up ahead of her dad Kanye’s ‘SNL’ performance! Check out Kim Kardashian’s cute footage of her daughter here!

Live from New York it’s North West! Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share some adorable videos of her daughter getting glammed up ahead of her dad Kanye West‘s big performance on SNL. In addition to sharing the clips of North, she captioned the footage writing, “She’s coming for me and stealing my glam squad.” Check out the pics of North getting all glammed up below!

We reported earlier how Kim is apparently feeling some anxiety ahead of Kanye’s momentous performance this evening. “Kim is really nervous for Kanye’s appearance on SNL this weekend,” a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She loves him with all her heart, but she has no idea what statements might come out of this mouth. Ever since he was slammed for his comments about slavery, Kim has become nervous over his public appearances.”

Meanwhile, Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian has also been spotted in New York with her ex Scott Disick. And Kim is very on board with this. “Kim really likes Scott and the family as a whole has a lot of respect for him,” a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “She doesn’t anticipate it and is not pressuring Scott or Kourtney to get back together, but they both know that she would be completely on board if they ever decided to rekindle their romance.”

We’ll keep you posted with how Kanye does in his performance tonight. In the meantime, check out all of the latest pics of Kanye and Kim with their kids in our gallery above.