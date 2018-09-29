Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Married In Star-Studded Ceremony At Her Hampton’s Home

Congratulations to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk! The happy couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony on September 29th.

They did it! Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, and Brad Falchuk, 47, got married in an intimate, fairytale wedding at their Hamptons home on Sept. 29, 2018, and their day was absolutely perfect, according to US Weekly. The list of notable attendees included Jerry Seinfeld, Robert Downey Jr., Cameron Diaz, and her husband Benji Madden. The wedding itself was held in huge white tents, which were erected on her property. News broke on Thursday, Sept. 27th that sources confirmed to Harper’s Bazaar that the duo would be getting married this weekend after announcing their engagement 8 months ago on the cover of Goop!

Gwyneth and Brad were so secretive about their engagement, so it was only fitting that they’d get married on the sly, too. The couple planned a black tie engagement party on April 15th, that was a star-studded affair! The fete, hosted by the couple’s close friend, Glee/American Horror Story/American Crime Story/Scream Queens creator Ryan Murphy, was projected to have 400 of their closest friends, family and colleagues come together wearing their finest, including friends Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson.

It’s not surprising that Gwyneth and Brad kept their wedding details intimate, as the actress was also quiet about her first marriage, to Coldplay singer Chris Martin. Recall, the couple eloped in 2003 after it was revealed Gwyneth was expecting her first child, Apple. For her second time down the aisle, the 46-year-old bride looked stunning and happy, as she met Brad at the alter. Aw! We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Gwyn’s wedding. In the meantime, check out all of the pics of the happy couple in our gallery above!

Congratulations again to Gwyneth and Brad!