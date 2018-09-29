G-Eazy Sends Sweet Birthday Love To Halsey & Lavishes Her With Epic Fireworks Surprise — See Pics

G-Eazy surprised Halsey with fireworks for her birthday & wrote her the sweetest message on Instagram! Read what he had to say here!

Get you a guy who treats you on your birthday the way G-Eazy doted on Halsey for her big day. In a string of adorable gestures that found their way on social media, G-Eazy first wished his girlfriend a happy birthday in the sweetest way possible. “Happy birthday to this one,” he wrote on Instagram. “I love you so so so much and I always will. I myself, along with millions and millions of other people appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. You’re the brightest star in the sky. So grateful to get to travel thru life with you, so happy to call you my queen. Happy birthday baby 🖤.”

However, not only did he gush over Halsey, he had another trick up his sleeve to help her ring in her 24th birthday. The rapper literally surprised her with fireworks so get ready to feel inadequate when trying to plan your own surprise for your significant other on their birthday. Halsey recorded the sweet gestures on her Instagram story, writing, “get you a mans who.”

We reported earlier how these two are trying to making it work for good now that they’re back together. “Halsey wanted to take things slowly with G at first, before committing to getting back together again permanently, but she couldn’t help herself, and things are full on again already,” a source close to Halsey told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Pretty much from the moment they split Halsey missed G like crazy, and immediately started second guessing her decision to split up. Things just feel right with him, and when they’re not together she’s left feeling kind of empty.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding G-Eazy and Halsey. In the meantime, check out their pics as a couple in our gallery above.