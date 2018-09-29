Emily Ratajkowski Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week – See Her Stunning Shots In Paris

Emily Ratajkowski’s Instagram game was on point this week! That’s why she’s our Instagram Queen of the week! See her best pics from the past 7 days!

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, which means your favorite supermodels are all serving #lewks in the City of Love. One of those models is Emily Ratajkowski who has been updating her followers on Instagram with gorgeous shots of herself around the French city. These slew of photos are what convinced us to make her our Instagram Queen of the Week! Let’s take a look at them, shall we?

Before Paris though, Emily, 27, was in Italy for Milan Fashion Week. During one of the final days, she hit up a restaurant for what we hope was some really good pizza. For the outing, she donned a teal blazer over matching biker shorts and knee-high snakeskin boots. Note that I did not mention a shirt – that’s because she wasn’t wearing one. The Gone Girl star went completely braless under her blazer, baring her cleavage for her 19.7 million followers while getting ready to chow down.

From there, Emily traveled to Paris where she posed for some stunning shots outside of the Louvre. The images, taken by Emanuele D’Angelo, show her rocking a brown belted robe and leather boots. Speaking of robes, she put on a white one on Sept. 28 for a beautiful photo of her dewy makeup look.

To see all of the photos Emily posted this week, check out our gallery above! Make sure to keep an eye on her social media accounts too, because we’re sure this queen will be sharing even more stellar shots in the days to come.