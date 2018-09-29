Cardi B Hopes Nicki Minaj Gets Her Dream Of Having A Baby Despite Their Feud

Despite their differences, Cardi B still wishes that Nicki Minaj will ‘get her dream of having a child soon.’ Here’s why she hopes the rapper will fulfill her want of starting a family.

It’s no secret that some wild drama has gone down between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, but despite it all, Cardi still hopes that her rival will be able to have the family that she’s dreaming of. In the Autumn 2018 issue of Wonderland, Nicki revealed that she’s interested in having a child. It turns out that Cardi supports that desire.

“Despite their differences, Cardi B hopes Nicki Minaj does get her dream of having a child soon,” a source close to the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Having a child changed Cardi for the better and she thinks it might change Nicki for the better too.. and make her a nicer person.”

The two-time Grammy nominee gave birth to her first child, Kulture, earlier this year and believes motherhood has changed her as a person. “Cardi knows from experience how much becoming a mom made her kinder and softer,” the source adds. “She genuinely hopes that becoming a mom will have a positive effect on Nicki.”

Cardi’s reaction comes after Nicki opened up about wanting a baby down the line. “I’ve got to get married first, then I’ll have a child,” the “Chun Li” singer told Wonderland. “I might be closer than people think actually. I love children. I’m not going to put that off for much longer.” While it’s unclear exactly what timeline Nicki is thinking of, this definitely seems to hint that all is well with rumored boyfriend Lewis Hamilton!