Is Blake Shelton Upset NBC Hasn’t Invited Gwen Stefani To Return To ‘The Voice’? His Feelings Revealed

Does Blake Shelton wish Gwen Stefani returned to being his co-star on ‘The Voice’? The country music star has certain opinions about NBC’s casting choice, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Blake Shelton’s work and love life wasn’t always separate. His girlfriend of almost three years, Gwen Stefani, 48, sat in the coach’s seat alongside Blake for Seasons 7, 9 and 12 of The Voice. But the “No Doubt” singer was not sitting with judges Blake, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Adam Levine when Season 15 premiered on Sept. 24. And we’ve learned how Blake feels about NBC’s casting decision! “With the success of the show with Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson, and the upcoming coach John Legend coming into the fold, Blake feels that if the show is super successful with the newer coaches, then he is totally fine with not seeing Gwen come back,” a source close to the 42-year-old country singer EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife.

But the “I Lived it” singer means that in the kindest way possible. Remember people, this is the MVP of boyfriends! Blake doesn’t mind the absence of his lover at work, “especially since she has so many other things in her career to accomplish,” our source adds. See? He puts his lady first! “Plus a lot of her focus is on her Vegas show that goes deep into next year that she would like to continue,” our source continues.

No Doubt’s former lead vocalist has an extensive Las Vegas residency ahead of her. Just a Girl, hosted in Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater, ran from June 27 to July 21 for its summer run. Gwen’s currently prepping for her show to resume in winter and spring, with show dates that’ll span from Dec. 27 to March 16 of next year! That’s 25 shows total. Understandably, Gwen doesn’t have the time to commit to a reality competition show! “To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor,” Gwen said in a press release. “Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency.”

And there’s no bad blood between Gwen and NBC, it turns out. “So she still is well loved from the producers and would be welcomed back, but it’s not the end of the world if she ever returns or not,” our source goes on. “Because at the end of the day, Blake has her in real life and sometimes more than not it’s best to separate work and play.” Isn’t that true!

Gwen and Blake’s separate work lives are certainly not hurting their relationship. Gwen shared a video on Sept. 21 that’ll melt your heart, as you can watch above. Blake serenaded her with his swoon-worthy hit, “Turnin’ Me On.” Yup, it doesn’t get more lovey-dovey than that.