Younes Bendjima Convinced Scott Disick is ‘Manipulating’ Kourtney: He ‘Feels Bad’ For Her

Younes Bendjima thinks Scott Disick’s wish to have a fourth child with Kourtney Kardashian is a trick, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s why Kourt’s ex-boyfriend has always been suspicious of Scott!

Younes Bendjima, 25, may be out of the picture, but he’s afraid Scott Disick, 35, is sneaking his way back in! Scott and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, had a family reunion on Sept. 28 as they jetted off with their kids. Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 20, was nowhere in sight on Kourt’s Instagram Story! Younes, who dated Kourt for two years before their publicized breakup in August, thinks it’s all a trap. “Younes feels sorry for Kourtney,” a friend of Younes’ EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “He knows she’s being totally manipulated by Scott and her whole family.” Younes’ worries arrive after a sneak-peak clip for the Sept. 30 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians showed Kim Kardashian, 37, claim to receive a shocking text: Scott wants another baby with Kourtney!

But is he surprised? Nope! “Younes is not at all shocked to hear that Scott wants another baby with Kourtney,” the model’s friend continues. “As far as Younes is concerned, Scott is just saying that to manipulate Kourtney. He knows that’s her weak spot.” Kourtney already has three children with Scott — Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — but she’s hinted at another kid before. Kourt admitted to her sisters Kim and Khloe, 34, that she was thinking of freezing her eggs in the Feb. 25 episode of KUWTK!

“Younes was convinced that Scott was trying to get Kourtney back and sabotage their relationship the entire time he was with Kourtney, so this isn’t a surprise to him at all,” Younes’ friend adds. In the days of Kourtney and Younes, we had multiple sources spill about Scott’s jealousy to us! “For one thing, the guy is way too interested in every little thing Kourtney does, and his level of jealousy towards Younes is off the charts,” one insider EXCLUSIVELY told us on Aug. 8. And Kourtney isn’t the only person whom Younes thinks Scott will end up hurting. “He feels sorry for Sofia too. He thinks Scott’s just playing her until he can get Kourtney back,” Younes’ friend reveals. After Scott and Kourtney officially broke up in early 2017, Kourt’s baby daddy went on to date Lionel Richie’s daughter, whom he’s still with.

Hear Kim’s jaw-dropping claim for yourself above. The catch? “They don’t even have to have sex,” Kim says in the clip. “It could be, like, IVF!”