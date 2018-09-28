Tara Fares: 5 Things to Know About Former Miss Baghdad, 22, Who Was Tragically Shot & Killed

Tara Fares has died at the young age of 22. The former Miss Baghdad was shot and killed on Sept. 28. Here’s what we know about the model and the shocking situation.

Another one gone way too soon this year! Former Miss Baghdad Tara Fares died on Sept. 27 after being shot by two motorcyclists. She was reportedly behind the wheel of her Porsche in the Camp Sarah neighborhood, according to Iraq’s Interior Ministry spokesman in a TV interview, when she was fired at. The model, who was very popular on social media, was just 22 years old. We’ve got five facts for you on Tara’s sudden death, as well as her family and career.

1. The tragic news was announced on social media. Tara had shared a black and white photo of herself pouting in the past, and it was re-posted on Sept. 27 with the date of her death written on the sad shot. “In a treacherous and cowardly incident, Tara Fares Chamoun, is with God,” the caption read. “We asked God to accept her with His great mercy.” While the writer of the message wasn’t specified, it may have been penned by Tara’s Iraqi father and Lebanese mother.

2. She was the Miss Iraq runner-up. Tara may have been Miss Baghdad, but that wasn’t her only claim to fame. The social media star also took second in the Miss Iraq pageant, coming in as runner-up.

3. She had a huge social media presence. Not only did Tara have almost 3 million followers on Instagram, but she also had over 90,000 on her YouTube channel. She was prone to posting makeup looks, which makes sense because she was clearly skilled with beauty products. The young model was always on point!

4. Tara loved showing off her tattoos. Tara was known for her bold outfits and often flaunted her tattoos on social media. Although she didn’t quite have a sleeve, she had a rose on her hand, a heart on her finger and a decorative band on her arm — but that wasn’t all! She also had a woman on her shoulder and script on her collarbone. While we don’t know the exact number, it’s safe to say she had lots of gorgeous ink.

5. She lived in Erbil. She may not have lived in Baghdad, where she was killed, but Tara visited often.