What Is ‘Devil’s Triangle’? — Everything To Know About Brett Kavanaugh’s Favored ‘Drinking Game’

Brett Kavanaugh was asked to define several slang terms he used in HS during his Senate testimony, including ‘Devil’s Triangle’. So let’s learn more about what he claims is his favorite ‘drinking game.’

One of the most bizarre things to come out of Judge Brett Kavanaugh‘s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee was a discussion of slang terms he used as a high schooler in the 1980s. In the midst of being questioned about the alleged sexual assault of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford in 1982, he was asked to define the phrase, and he insisted it was a drinking game. Learn more about this mysterious game — definitely the most fun when played by two men and one woman.

1. Kavanaugh explained that “Devil’s Triangle” is similar to Quarters. Part of Kavanaugh’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary was explaining slang terms he had written in his high school yearbook and 1982 calendar. One of them was Devil’s Triangle, which he maintained was a drinking game he played with his friend akin to Quarters. For those unfamiliar, that’s a popular drinking game usually played during parties. The game involves players trying to bounce a quarter off a table into a glass of beer or a shot glass. There’s a lot of drinking involved.

2. “Devil’s Triangle” can refer to other entertainment. Devil’s Triangle has been the title of board games, TV episodes, and rock songs. It’s also a euphemism for a sexual act, which some believe is what Kavanaugh was actually referring to in his entry. But more on that below..

3. The Wikipedia entry for “Devil’s Triangle” has been changed. Someone anonymously changed the Wikipedia results for “Devil’s Triangle” during the hearing to include the result, “a popular drinking game enjoyed by friends of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.” The Twitter account @Congressedits, which keeps tabs on changes to Wikipedia entries, believes that it was changed by someone in the House of Representatives.

4. It’s…probably not a drinking game. So sorry to ruin your innocence readers, but this has to be done. A Devil’s Triangle is a threesome. Specifically, a threesome involving two men and a woman. Some believe that this is what the entry actually refers too — not a drinking game. Unfortunately, Kavanaugh was never asked a followup question about this, and nobody in the hearing disputed him. But…come on.

5. Kavanaugh had to explain other bizarre slang terms during his testimony. Along with “Devil’s Triangle,” Kavanaugh had to clarify the words “boofed.” Again, sorry for this. Kavanaugh insisted that “boofed” was slang for flatulence. Anyone who went to high school in the 1980s, as Kavanaugh did, can tell you that’s not what it means. “Boofed” is sometimes used as vulgar slang for anal sex. “Boofed” equals “BUFU” equals… “buttf**king.” “Boofed” is also sometimes used as a term for the act of inserting drugs up the butt to make them work faster. The more you learn…