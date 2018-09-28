Tyler Baltierra Slams ‘Teen Mom OG’ Co-Star Bristol Palin: Says Casting Her Was ‘Not A Good Decision’

Tyler Baltierra is not on board with the addition of Bristol Palin to ‘Teen Mom OG.’ He thinks it’s ‘weird as hell’ and ‘not a good decision’ for the show’s upcoming season.

Tyler Baltierra has a lot to be happy for these days. Wife Catelynn Lowell, 26, is expecting their third child and he’s flaunting a 43 pound weight loss with a hot ripped body. One thing that’s bringing him down is the addition of Bristol Palin to the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG. Former Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin‘s 27-year-old daughter has been cast to replace fired Farrah Abraham and Tyler thinks it’s a really bad idea. “Do I think it’s weird as hell? Absolutely. Do I think it’s a really, like, not a good decision for the franchise? Yeah. But that’s out of my control” he admitted on the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey.

Tyler was only 16 when Bristol shot to fame in 2008 as the pregnant and unwed teenage daughter of the then-Alaska Governor and VP hopeful, so he wasn’t familiar with who she was when she got the Teen Mom OG gig. “I don’t know anything about anybody,” he said. “It’s weird. When it comes to that kind of stuff, I’m a f–king recluse.”

Bristol has managed to maintain her initial fame though a successful appearance on Dancing with the Stars as well as her 2013 reality show Life’s a Tripp. But she’s also garnered some negative attention when during the reality show, her son Tripp, now 9, appeared to use a homophobic slur. “I got headlines sent to me, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s racist, she’s homophobic,’” Tyler reveals. “I’m like, ‘What? I don’t know!’”

Tyler says he’s going to reserve judgement about Bristol once he knows her better personally. “I’m like, I can’t read the tabloids. I gotta just get to know the person on my own. I don’t want to get any preconceived judgments or notions about these people.” In addition to mother of three Bristol, former Are You The One and The Challenge vet Cheyenne Ford is also joining the show.

He can’t begrudge either women for taking on the MTV gig, with the high-profile and sweet paycheck that comes with it. “Do I have any hard feelings against the girls, the people participating in it now? Absolutely not,” he said. “Because I think with the franchise — like, what it turned into — if the opportunity knocks on anyone’s door, I think everyone would be lying if they said they wouldn’t take the opportunity. Honestly, things evolve, they gotta grow,” he adds.