Scott Disick & Rob Kardashian Giving Tristan Thompson Tips On How To Avoid The ‘Kardashian Curse’

The ‘Kardashian Curse’ isn’t real…right? If it were, Scott Disick and Rob Kardashian would know how to beat it, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY heard that they’re advising Tristan Thompson how to avoid the curse – and Khloe Kardashian’s wrath!

In June 2016, Tristan Thompson, 27, won a NBA Championship. Two months later, he started dating Khloe Kardashian, 34. After he and the Cleveland Cavaliers lost back-to-back NBA Finals (and subsequently, drove LeBron James, 33, out of Ohio) many think TT is the latest victim of the fabled “Kardashian Curse.” Thankfully, he has a pair of experts helping him de-jinx himself. “Tristan is getting advice from an unlikely place. Rob [Kardahsian] and Scott [Disick] have stepped up to help him out,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

Don’t get it twisted, though. Rob and Scott aren’t performing exorcisms or giving Tristan any magical charms. They’re telling him how to avoid cursing himself. “Scott and Rob are getting along with Tristan,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “They are sharing secrets on how to keep Khloe happy with him, and avoid some of the problems of the ‘Kardashian Curse.’ “ It’s almost as if Tristan’s alleged cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend somehow created a distraction during the playoff season. Unbelievable! It seems that this alleged infidelity is at the center of Rob and Scott’s advice, as the insider says they’re “really stressing communication and trust, two things that have already been a challenge for both Khloe and Tristan.

Rob, in particular, as told Tristan that if wants to “avoid some of the problems that her past boyfriends were cursed with, he better build an unbreakable level of trust and communication with her. Or, he will be doomed like all the others … so he better beware.”

It’s easy to blame the Kardashian/Jenner women for the terminal levels of mediocrity and failure that strike the men who date them…but that would be grossly unfair. Yes, James Harden didn’t win a NBA Championship while with Khloe, and Tyga seemingly fell out of hip-hop relevance while he was with Kylie Jenner, and the less said about Kris Humphies, the better. However, Travis Scott’s Astroworld is a highly successful record, and despite his failures with Ye, Kanye West has found success while being with Kim Kardashian. Unlike James and Tyga, Ye and Travis have remained faithful to their KarJenner women. Maybe that’s the way to break the “curse?”