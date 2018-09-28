Tiffany Young Talks Colorful ‘Teach You’ Video Ft. Girls’ Generation’s HyoYeon & SooYoung

Tiffany Young’s new music video is here! The Girls’ Generation K-Pop superstar told HollywoodLife all about her new track, ‘Teach You.’ Plus, she dished on her new fashion collab with H&M!

Los Angeles-born Tiffany Young, 29, packed her bags when she was just 15, and traveled to Seoul, Korea with a pocket full of K-Pop dreams. The singer’s talents soon landed herself in one of the biggest K-Pop groups in the globe! Girls’ Generation have racked up over 1.8 billion YouTube views, and now, Tiffany is ready to take over the world as a solo artist. The songstress dropped her new song and video for “Teach You,” on Sept. 28, and it’s everything fans have hoped for! “‘Teach You’ is for all the devious lovers out there…that they should treat their significant other right,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the song’s meaning. “This song shows that yes I’m fragile, yes I’m sensitive and very emotional. I tend to give a lot, and I believe so strongly in love that when I’m heartbroken, I have a really bad reaction,” she added about the touching track.

The music video for the track is a colorful display of revenge from Tiffany, with a little help from some friends. Fellow bandmates HyoYeon & SooYoung are featured in the clip! Tiffany told HollywoodLife all about the process of filming the video. “I had so much fun telling a story with the lyrics that I wanted to also tell that story visually. So I teamed up with one of my favorite directors in Korea to make a stylish rom-com with a dark twist,” she said. “I love set design, fashion, and the photography in Korea, which inspired me to team up with this director, Beomjin J of VM PROJECT, who is definitely on the cutting edge of pop and k-pop.”

The release of “Teach You,” isn’t the only exciting news Tiffany has to share. The singer also just announced a fashion collaboration with international retail company, H&M! As the face of their Autumn 2018 Divided Music Campaign, Tiffany represents a capsule collection featuring “cozy separates that are feminine, but with a casual edge.” We’ll take one of everything, please! Tiffany is just as excited about the line as we are. “How could I not be excited? I really embrace the opportunity to represent Asian Americans in a globally visible campaign with such a well known brand. I love that the campaign is about the music and also the campaign was about new adventures and discovery; and that’s definitely where I’m at with my career,” she told HollywoodLife.

Can’t get enough of “Teach You?” Don’t worry – Tiffany has more to come! She also told us that she’s currently working on more music, and is finishing up her new EP, which she hopes to release by early next year. We’re so ready for this!