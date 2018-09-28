T.I. & Tiny Were ‘Affectionate’ & Seemed ‘Very Much In Love’ Backstage At ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

T.I. and Tiny weren’t afraid to show off their love while she supported him backstage for his ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ appearance on Sept. 27! HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE details on their PDA.

T.I. gave an epic performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 27, and his wife, Tiny, was there to show her support. “She showed up at the end and they were super affectionate,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They were talking about being homebody types and saying they don’t like going out at all. They just want to stay home at all times. They look very much in love and like there is no current drama in their relationship.”

Of course, it hasn’t always been this way for the longtime couple. They went through a rough patch after she filed for divorce in 2016, but were able to smooth things over by last summer. Then, earlier this year, things hit a snag once again when Tip re-posted some controversial comments about marriage on social media. Tiny fired back on her own Instagram page, praising men who “put their QUEEN first” — a subtle dig at T.I. after he shared the message that men weren’t meant for marriage. Around that same time, a video surface of T.I. slapping another woman, Asia’h Epperson’s, butt.

Somehow, the pair managed to work things out, and they’ve seemed more in love than ever recently. Tiny went overboard to shower her man with love on his birthday earlier this week, and HollywoodLife has even heard EXCLUSIVELY that they’re currently filming a new season of their reality show, which ended in 2017.

“Tiny and T.I. have been filming all summer for another season of Family Hustle,” our source confirmed. “They are not ready to go public yet with the info, but they have been shooting in Atlanta and have gotten the proper permits to do so.” There’s no word yet on if a network is picking up the show.