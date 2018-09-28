Shonda Rhimes Inspires Young Girls To ‘Get Involved’ Before Midterms In ‘When We All Vote Rally’

No more excuses. Showrunner Shonda Rhimes told a crowd of fired up young women that they need to ‘be a citizen’ at the Los Angeles ‘When We All Vote Rally.’ Listen to what she wants us to do before the Nov. 6 midterms!

Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes, 48, isn’t taking age for an excuse. Her message echoed in the immense USC Galen Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 28: Young women can be trailblazers in the political arena! An excited crowd gathered for the event Shonda headlined on behalf of the When We All Vote Rally, a not-for-profit organization that aims to get people talking about voting, democracy, and their rights. Other big Hollywood figures have joined the not-for-profit’s cause, and today, Shonda continued the conversation. “Some people have ideas out there when it comes down to how women work, and their ideas can suck it,” Shonda said to a roaring crowd, which HollywoodLife was front-row in! “Every election counts, we can’t sit back and do nothing. Not one of us can.”

“It is quite clear if you want your voice to be heard, if you want your face to be represented, then you have to get involved,” Shonda later told the audience. She then revealed to America’s future leaders how they can make changes, now. “You have to be a citizen, you have to vote,” Shonda said. “You do not want anyone else determining the course of your future.” Shonda’s inspiring words, intended to move the crowd to action ahead of the Nov. 4 midterm elections, followed on the tail of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s speech at the organization’s Las Vegas rally on Sept. 23. And we were also in attendance for that amazing event!

The former FLOTUS, who’s now a co-chair of the When We All Vote Rally along with Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw, gave sad statistics on America’s participation. “In presidential elections, only about half of eligible people bother to vote. That’s in a presidential election. In midterm elections, like the one coming up in November, when no one is running for president, the turn-out is even lower,” Michelle told the Las Vegas crowd. “It’s the truth. That’s where we are. And right now, one in five eligible people in this country are not even registered to vote.”

Keegan-Michael Key also spoke at the rally along with the former First Lady. The Key & Peele comedian EXCLUSIVELY chatted with HollywoodLife afterwards! “You’re allowed to complain if you do vote, but you can’t complain about anything if you don’t,” Key told us on Sept. 23. “You get the leaders that you don’t vote for, if you live a life of ‘bystanderism’…You get what you deserve if you don’t care about this very important part of the democratic process, then everything falls apart.”