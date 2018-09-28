Shenae Grimes Gives Birth: ‘90210’ Star Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband

It’s official — baby Beech is here! Shenae just gave birth to a precious little girl, her very first child with her hubby. We’ve got all the details on the little one here!

Shenae Grimes, 28, is taking on what might just be the biggest role of her career — motherhood! That’s right, she and hubby Josh Beech, 31, are now the proud parents of a precious baby girl. She was born on Sept. 27, according to a statement given to PEOPLE, five years after the actress and musician tied the knot. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome beautiful baby girl Beech into the world,” they said in a joint statement. So even though we’ll always think of Shenae as a high schooler in 90210, she’s growing up and ticking off major milestones. This one might just be the most exciting yet! At least, it seems that way for Shenae and Josh. Ever since they announced she was pregnant, the couple have been documenting their journey on social media every step of the way.

Whether asking for help picking a baby shower dress or showing off pics of the event itself, Shenae has made following in her footsteps major fun for her fans. And not just when it comes to the good stuff, but the not-so-good as well. Just like Hilary Duff and Chrissy Teigen keep motherhood honest and unapologetic, Shenae opened up about everything from her pregnancy skin –“What our bodies can do is some freaking superhero type sh*t and that is nothing to be self conscious about!” — to her troubles with weight gain and back pain. Nothing was off limits! Our personal favorite was when she posted a bump pic and officially said goodbye to her belly button.

We’ve been anxiously awaiting the arrival of this little one ever since, which only grew harder when Shenae released gorgeous pics of her July baby shower. She looked ready to pop as she posed for pics in a white lace dress, a big ol’ smile on her face.

We just loved seeing this couple have fun on their pregnancy journey, and we can’t wait for them to do the same now that their angel is here. Shenae and Josh are going to do a fantastic job raising the little one — congrats!