It’s finally here! DJ Snake made our dream collaboration of Selena Gomez and Cardi B happen, and the track, ‘Taki Taki,’ which also features Ozuna, dropped Sept. 28. Listen here and see why fans are so obsessed!

Selena Gomez may be taking a social media break, but that doesn’t mean we’re not getting new music from her! Ever since the singer teased her collaboration with Cardi B, DJ Snake and Ozuna last month, fans have been anxiously waiting for their song “Taki Taki” to be released, and it’s finally here! Ozuna kicks off the upbeat track, singing the first verse and chorus in Spanish. Cardi comes in on the second verse with an epic rap, as always, and then Selena finishes things off with her verse.

The 26-year-old’s segment of the song is pretty sexy, with lyrics like, “Careful when you come through my ay, my body know how to play” and “Dancing on my ooo, make your girl wanna run, we keep moving till the sun comes up.” When the foursome first revealed that they had a song coming out, they also posted photos from a music video set, and we’re stoked to see what visual they came up with for this hot track. It’s safe to say this song is going to help close out 2018 in a big way!

“She sounds so sexy, unique and mature,” one fan gushed over Selena’s verse. “I love it ugh she never disappoints. Sis snapped!” Another added, “Selena sounds so good in Spanish I need more songs of her showing it off. And Cardi continues to serve ugh I love Taki Taki.”

Selena recently revealed that she is still working on her next album, but has no planned release date in sight. She said she does not feel pressure to put out new music before it is ready. Although it’s now been THREE years since she dropped an album, she’s kept fans entertained over the last year with tracks like “Bad Liar,” “Back To You,” and more. Now, we’ll have “Taki Taki” to hold us over!